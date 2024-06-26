Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 5.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 10,188,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,658,188. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

