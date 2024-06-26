Community Bank of Raymore Sells 109,451 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,451 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 7.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after buying an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 801,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.