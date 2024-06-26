Community Bank of Raymore Sells 24,072 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,072 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 2,130,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

