Community Bank of Raymore Sells 3,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 249,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

