Community Bank of Raymore Sells 52,905 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,905 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.
AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,658,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599,324. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
