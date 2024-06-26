Community Bank of Raymore Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

