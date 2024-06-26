Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 428.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

CRK stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

