Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,762,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 6,087,751 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

