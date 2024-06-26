Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Costamare were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 183,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Costamare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Costamare Profile

