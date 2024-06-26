Cowen Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Stock

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNGL opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

