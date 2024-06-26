CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 1,400 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,367,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,585,901.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

