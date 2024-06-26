CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 3.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823,404. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
