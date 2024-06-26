Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141,449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $273.30 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $286.65. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

