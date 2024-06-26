Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $750.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $634.43 and a 200 day moving average of $565.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $428.33 and a 12-month high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

