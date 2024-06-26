CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,605,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,021,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -410.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.36. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

