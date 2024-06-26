Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 26th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $254.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

