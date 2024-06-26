Daniel Durn Purchases 1,425 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 591,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

