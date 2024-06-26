Dask Kristin Lea Van Buys 3,330 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 321,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 136,735 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,712,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 386,266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 294,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

