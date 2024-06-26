David A. Peacock Buys 40,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
