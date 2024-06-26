David A. Peacock Buys 40,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 6.3 %

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth about $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Atairos Partners GP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 16.9% in the first quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,971,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 717,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

