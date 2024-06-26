David Michael Barrett Sells 18,430 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

Expensify Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify's revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

