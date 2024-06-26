Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,079 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

