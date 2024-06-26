Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $139.08 and last traded at $140.45. 3,955,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,872,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.06.

Specifically, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

