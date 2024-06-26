Dennis M. Fenton Sells 1,950 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.33.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $7,669,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.