Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to “Buy”

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGEN. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

