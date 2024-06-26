DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 3.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.13. 541,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,903,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,700 shares of company stock worth $7,911,495. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

