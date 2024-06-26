Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lowered by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

