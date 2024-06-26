Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,231 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

