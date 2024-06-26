Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,518,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after buying an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CALF opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

