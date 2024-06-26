Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

