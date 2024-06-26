Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 72 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 34,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $257.34 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.15 and a 200-day moving average of $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

