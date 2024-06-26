Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 615,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 231,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.