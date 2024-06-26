Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

