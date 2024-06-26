Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in General Mills by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 674,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.59.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

