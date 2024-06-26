Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,048 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 234,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $484.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.