Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 15,444 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.