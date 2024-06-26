Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $359,058.79 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

