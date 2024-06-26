Edward Baker-Greene Sells 6,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $228,391,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

