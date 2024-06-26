Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 9,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

