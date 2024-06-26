Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $909.42. The company has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.