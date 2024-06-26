Ellington Credit (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EARN opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

