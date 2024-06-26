Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Endesa has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.06.
About Endesa
