Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Endesa has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About Endesa

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.