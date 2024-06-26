Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading 4.9% Higher

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 74,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 432,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at $400,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $54,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Energy Recovery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

