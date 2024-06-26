Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enovix by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 445,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enovix by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enovix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

