EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on July 15th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.
Shares of EPR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
