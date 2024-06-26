EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on July 15th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

