Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,756,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $475,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

