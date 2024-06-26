Ethereum Classic Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $97.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $23.60 or 0.00038328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00612382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00115596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00268149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,676,072 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

