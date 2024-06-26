Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,986 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

