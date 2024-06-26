Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

