Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

