Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,961 Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Central Securities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,180,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,300 shares of company stock worth $52,421. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.7 %

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

CET stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About Central Securities

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.